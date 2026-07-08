/PM Modi in Melbourne: India & Australia eye to deepen Indo-Pacific cooperation

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 23:57 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 23:57 IST
PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Australia for high-level talks with PM Anthony Albanese. The focus: deepening the India-Australia strategic partnership. Defence cooperation, critical minerals, and uranium supply are expected to dominate the agenda. Both leaders will also push for stronger Indo-Pacific cooperation amid rising regional tensions. The visit signals a major step to lock in energy security, trade, and defense ties between the two Quad partners.