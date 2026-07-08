/Trump at NATO summit | 'Iran war was a big success', doubts deal with Tehran

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 23:27 IST
Speaking as the NATO summit wrapped up, Donald Trump defended his handling of the Iran conflict and called it a "big success." He said Iranian leaders are "more rational" now, but added he's "not sure" he wants to make a deal with them. The comments come as NATO leaders close discussions on defense and Middle East security. Trump's remarks signal a tough stance on Tehran even while claiming the recent escalation achieved its goal.