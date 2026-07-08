/India orders Meta to remove Instagram ads linked to child sexual abuse material

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 22:42 IST
The Indian government has directed Meta to immediately remove advertisements and content on Instagram that allegedly promote or facilitate child sexual abuse material.
Authorities have issued a notice seeking a detailed explanation from Meta on how such advertisements were allowed to appear on the platform. Meta says it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward child sexual abuse material and is continuing to strengthen its detection systems using advanced technology.