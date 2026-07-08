/Gulf burns again: U.S. Hits 80 Iranian targets, Tehran attacks Kuwait

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iran again after declaring that the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic is effectively over. The remarks came just hours after both countries carried out multiple strikes, reigniting tensions and raising fears of a broader regional conflict. Trump described Iranian leaders as “scums, sick people and vicious,” signaling a hardening stance from Washington. The latest exchange of attacks has pushed the confrontation into a far more dangerous phase, with uncertainty growing over whether the United States could return to a larger military campaign against Iran.