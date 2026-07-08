/Gold loans surge: India's silent credit shift as China stockpiles gold

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 23:42 IST
Gold is no longer just a family heirloom in India—it is increasingly becoming a source of working capital. As households and small businesses turn to gold-backed loans for quick access to credit, the country's lending landscape is undergoing a quiet transformation. At the same time, China is accumulating gold reserves at a rapid pace, strengthening its strategic position amid global economic uncertainty. Why are Indians borrowing against gold while Beijing is buying more of it?