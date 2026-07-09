/Zimbabwe moves to extend Mnangagwa's presidency until 2030

Zimbabwe's government has introduced a bill that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term in office by two years, potentially allowing him to remain president until 2030. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the constitution by extending presidential terms from five years to seven years. Supporters argue the move would provide continuity and stability, while critics from the opposition and some liberation war veterans warn it could weaken democratic safeguards. The bill is set for parliamentary debate, making it a crucial moment for Zimbabwe's political future and constitutional framework.