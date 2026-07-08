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World Cup 2026: Egypt alleges Argentina favouritism

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 23:12 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 23:12 IST
Is FIFA Favouring Argentina? That is the question being asked after Egypt accused football's world governing body of helping the defending champions stay alive at the World Cup.

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