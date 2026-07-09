/Trump's immigration crackdown sparks legal battles and workplace disruptions

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 24:12 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 24:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown continues to generate intense debate across the United States and beyond. The administration's aggressive enforcement measures have triggered legal challenges, political opposition, and concerns from businesses facing workforce disruptions. Supporters argue the policies strengthen border security and immigration enforcement, while critics warn of economic, social, and humanitarian consequences. As court battles unfold and political tensions rise, the immigration debate remains at the center of national attention.