Pakistan: Former Minister Fawad Chaudhry says, 'Had a very close relationship with Musharraf'
General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, the former President of Pakistan, passed away at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday (February 5) morning at the age of 79 following a prolonged illness. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan's consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, said "I can confirm that he passed away this morning." Pakistan's military expressed condolences on his death.