Pakistan: Former finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirms his return, paving the way for Nawaz Sharif?

Published: Jun 29, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The former finance Minister of Pakistan and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar has confirmed his return to his homeland next month. He has reportedly received his passport and is expected to land in Islamabad in July.
