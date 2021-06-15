Pak Prez Alvi: Imran Khan's change of statements on Kashmir 'not a u-turn'

Jun 15, 2021, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's change of statements on Kashmir was 'not a u-turn' and a leader must change their stance as per the situation.
