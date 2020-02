Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday convicted UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed in the terror-financing case. The court sentenced Saeed for five-years and three-months in two terror financing cases. Fine of 150,000 was also imposed on Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief. Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and was arrested 16 times in the past and released every time.