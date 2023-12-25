videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff sick after Christmas dinner
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 25, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
At least 700 fall sick after Airbus Staff Christmas dinner. French health authorities investigate mass gastroenteritis outbreak after company restaurant served foie gras and lobster.
trending now
26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's new political party to contest Feb 8 Pakistan elections
TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar again
New candidates look to enter Russia's race to power
Pandas rejoice: Unwrapping Christmas cheer
Russia-Ukraine war: 71 shells fired at Kherson over 24 hours
recommended videos
India: DMK leader's remark on Hindi speakers sparks controversy
Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff sick after Christmas dinner
Can Taylor Swift's endorsement impact Biden's campaign?
India's AI-based solution to tackle increasing floods, droughts
India to build new Antarctic research station 'Maitri 2'
recommended videos
India: DMK leader's remark on Hindi speakers sparks controversy
Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff sick after Christmas dinner
Can Taylor Swift's endorsement impact Biden's campaign?
India's AI-based solution to tackle increasing floods, droughts