Over 22,000 techies lose jobs in US, Indian startups fire 12,000 employees

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In US, over 22,000 workers in the tech and startup sector have lost their jobs in 2022. Also more than 12,000 employees have been fired in the Indian startup ecosystem.
