/Opposition parties stage parliament protest, Rahul Gandhi backs protesters

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 20:12 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 20:12 IST
Opposition Members of Parliament arrived in black attire to protest inside the Parliament premises over the NEET controversy, the alleged crackdown on student protesters in Delhi, and the government's handling of the education crisis. Congress leader Pawan Khera said the black clothing symbolizes the Opposition's protest against the treatment of students, the continued tenure of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the government's response to nationwide student unrest.