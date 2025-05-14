Operation Sindoor: India’s Drone Industry Takes Flight | WION World Business Watch

Operation sindoor marked a defining moment in the evolution of warfare in the indian subcontinent. Launched on may 7 as a direct response to the pahalgam terror attack, India’s swift and strategic use of drone technology showcased a maturing military-industrial ecosystem rooted in innovation, scale, and precision. What followed was not just retaliation—it was a demonstration of india’s growing capability in next-generation warfare.