/Op Sindoor: General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Message on Terror and Peace Talks

Operation Sindoor: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, asserts that talks and terror cannot coexist. Emphasizing India’s preparedness to respond firmly, he articulates the nation’s stance against state-sponsored terrorism and warns that both terrorists and their sponsors will face decisive action. Highlighting Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s resolve, General Dwivedi underscores that while India supports peaceful processes, it will not hesitate in tackling terror threats that jeopardize national security.