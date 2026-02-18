/Oklahoma Wildfires: Fast-Moving Wildfire Expands Rapidly Across Panhandle Region

A fast-moving wildfire is tearing through the Oklahoma Panhandle, rapidly expanding near the towns of Beaver and Hooker. The Beaver Fire has now grown to nearly 60 square kilometres, fueled by strong winds, dry vegetation, and high temperatures. Fire crews are battling shifting conditions as containment efforts continue across rugged terrain. Authorities have issued warnings for residents in affected areas, with evacuations in place in some zones as a precaution.