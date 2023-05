A Chhattisgarh government official was demoted on Friday, May 26, after it was discovered that he had drained a reservoir over the course of two days, beginning on May 2, in order to look for a new phone. The Samsung S23 super phone, which costs Rs 95,000, belongs to Rajesh Vishwas, 32, a food inspector in the state's Kanker district in the town of Pakhanjur.