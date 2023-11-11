ODI WC: Afghanistan bow out with their heads held high

No one gave Afghanistan a chance heading into the ODI World Cup but Hashmatullah Shahidi's team have lifted their embattled nation with fantastic performances. The Afghans did not win a single match at the 2019 World Cup but beat former World Champions England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka this time and also gave Australia and South Africa an almighty fright. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes they are poised to go up a level in the global game and need more matches against the big teams to reach their true potential.