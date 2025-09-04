LOGIN
Norway turns to British-made frigates, signs historic deal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 23:56 IST
Norway has signed a $13.51 billion deal with the UK to acquire British-made frigates, marking one of the largest defense agreements between the two nations and boosting naval cooperation in Europe.

