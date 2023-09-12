North Korea's Kim Jong-un to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia for a rare summit with President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible deal to supply North Korean arms for the war in Ukraine. To know more watch this interview with an International Affairs Analyst, Author and Historian Dr Gilbert Doctorow.

