No confidence motion: PM Modi to address parliament on third day of debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 10) to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government. A vote will be held after Prime Minister’s reply to the debate - the outcome of which is already known with the numbers comfortably stacked in favour of the government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the PM will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion.