Nissan recalls more than 300,000 SUVs in U.S. for sudden hood opening default

Published: Jun 29, 2022, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Nissan Motor is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the risk of a crash.
