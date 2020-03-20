Nirbhaya's rapists hanged after 7 years | 2012 Delhi gang rape case

Mar 20, 2020, 08.00 AM(IST)
All four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged today (March 20) in Delhi's Tihar jail amid high security.