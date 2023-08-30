Niger coup marks one month as citizen support balloons

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
It has been a month since Niger's military Junta overthrew the elected government. As the country's relations with its former colony France continue to deteriorate, the coup leaders have introduced a slew of policies to further cement their position. What does the reality of Niger and its people look like at this juncture?

