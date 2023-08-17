Niger Coup: ECOWAS stands ready to intervene in Niger

ECOWAS says it is activating a rapid response Force for Niger in order to restore normalcy but just ahead of its meeting in Ghana's Capital to discuss the final plan for the deployment and Hammer out what a military intervention in Niger may look like the African Union and the economic community of West African States or ecowas as we said appeal to be at odds with one another on whether military action should be on the table or not members of ecowas began the two-day meeting in Accra to decide on next course of action of diplomacy fails to achieve its objective.