New York, the city that never sleeps, may soon lie in slumber under the sea

New York City may soon sink under the sea predicts a new research. The city is sinking due to the weight of its towering skyscrapers. Coupled with the rising sea levels, this weight is pushing New York under at an average rate of 1-2 millimetres per year; some areas are sinking at twice this rate. Since 1950, the water surrounding New York City has risen by approximately 9 inches (22 centimetres). The rising water levels are a looming threat to the 8.4 million people of the city.