New York declares state of emergency amid flash flood warning

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Torrential downpours that caused flash flooding in New York City on Friday reflect a "new normal" due to the effects of climate change, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned on Saturday, as the city began drying out after one of its wettest days ever.

