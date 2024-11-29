Putin's new missile presents a significant threat to the existence of Kyiv. After striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Russian President has threatened to launch further attacks using Russia's advanced nuclear-capable missile, the Oreshnik IRBM. Following a massive assault that left millions of Ukrainians without power, Putin indicated that his next targets could be "decision-making centers" in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Ukraine is facing a severe crisis at home. Troops are deserting the military, exacerbating the already critical manpower shortage. Will Russia's advances ultimately lead to Ukraine's strategic collapse?