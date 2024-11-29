Putin's new missile presents a significant threat to the existence of Kyiv. After striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Russian President has threatened to launch further attacks using Russia's advanced nuclear-capable missile, the Oreshnik IRBM. Following a massive assault that left millions of Ukrainians without power, Putin indicated that his next targets could be "decision-making centers" in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Ukraine is facing a severe crisis at home. Troops are deserting the military, exacerbating the already critical manpower shortage. Will Russia's advances ultimately lead to Ukraine's strategic collapse?
New Putin Missile Ready to Destroy Kyiv, Ukraine Crumbles as Troops Desert
