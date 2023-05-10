New Hyundai e-Corner system on IONIQ 5: Say goodbye to parking problems! | WION Pitstop

Do you think the electric Hummer's 10-degree crab walk is incredible? Then what Hyundai's parts division Mobis has shown will make your jaw drop! At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Hyundai Mobis unveiled a new vehicle steering technology called the e-Corner System. And now, just a few months later, the South Korean automaker has demonstrated this technology using a modified IONIQ 5 prototype. So, what can this system do? Here's a look.