In a tragic incident, a stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 and injured several others on Saturday night. The incident occurred as a surging crowd scrambled to catch trains to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. According to officials, the stampede took place around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday when an unprecedented rush of passengers gathered on platforms 14 and 15, waiting to board trains to Prayagraj. Watch in for more details!