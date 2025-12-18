LOGIN
Nepal's former PM KP Sharma Oli wins party leadership race, eyes return to power in 2026

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 21:19 IST
KP Sharma Oli has been reelected CPN-UML chairman through the party’s 11th general convention on Thursday. Oli received 1,663 votes while his closest competitor Ishwar Pokhrel got 564 votes.

