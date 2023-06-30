Nepal denies China's claims on projects under Belt & Road Initiative
There seem to be two versions of China's belt & road initiative in Nepal, while Beijing says several projects are under implementation already. Kathmandu has denied such claims - saying not even a single project is underway. They say the projects are still only under consideration. Nepal-China ties have become a war of words. The big question is this-why is China unilaterally placing one project after another in Nepal under the BRI?