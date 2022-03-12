LIVE TV
Ukrainian biowarfare labs claim: Russia using UNSC for 'spreading disinformation', says US
In conflict, Russia violates nuclear safety principles in Ukraine, says US
Watch: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Ukrainian city abducted by Russian troops
White House briefs TikTokers on Ukraine as information war against Russia heats up
'Prevent him from being killed or captured': Zelensky appeals to mothers of Russian soldiers
In conflict, Russian forces destroyed $100 billion worth infrastructure till now, says Ukraine's official
NATO troops review preparedness as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters the 17th day
Mar 12, 2022, 04:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for 17th day now, NATO troops reviewed preparedness.
