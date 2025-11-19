NATO has deployed a powerful new AI-powered “drone-killer” system along its eastern flank, right on Russia’s doorstep. The U.S.-made Merops platform, now operating in Poland, Romania and soon Denmark, can identify, track and destroy Russian drones even when GPS and communications are jammed. The deployment comes after a series of Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace, and as the war in Ukraine escalates sharply. Russia claims to have hit 153 areas across Ukraine in the last 24 hours, while Ukraine says it shot down or suppressed 101 Russian drones overnight. A massive Russian strike hit the western city of Ternopil, killing 10 and injuring dozens, including children. President Zelenskyy travels to Turkey for urgent talks as the winter offensive gathers pace.