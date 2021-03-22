LIVE TV
Myanmar police officers fleeing coup seek asylum in India
Mar 22, 2021, 11.15 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Myanmar police officials who fled to India saying that they flouted rules to shoot protesters are now asking the Indian government to grant them asylum on humanitarian grounds.
