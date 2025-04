As Myanmar looks to come to terms with the massive devastation and loss of life in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, standing out is India stepping in for help. India has sent in nearly 700 metric tonnes of aid material - food, blankets, medicines, and more, besides having set up field hospitals and stepping up for rescue work. This is one of several humanitarian initiatives that India has extended to several natural disaster-hit countries. The top story on Inside South Asia this week.