Mutating COVID-19 viruses make it difficult to contain the raging pandemic

Feb 08, 2021, 02.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The mutating viruses making it difficult for the health experts to contain the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a study has revealed that the first strain of the virus, identified in the UK is doubling its reach approximately every 10 days.
Read in App