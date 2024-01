Celebrated poet Munawwar Rana passed suddenly on Sunday, January 14, from cardiac arrest in a Lucknow hospital. His age was seventy-one. "Due to illness, he spent 14 to 15 days in the hospital. He was admitted to Medanta in Lucknow at first, and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today." It was reported that Rana has had throat cancer for a number of years.