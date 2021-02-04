More than 70 homes destroyed in Western Austalia bushfires, thousands told to leave

Feb 04, 2021, 09.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Strong winds threatened to fan a bushfire in Perth Hills area, about 40 km (25 miles) from the capital on Wednesday (February 3), as it destroyed a swathe of more than 9,000 hectares (22,240 acres) and 71 homes, Australian authorities say.
