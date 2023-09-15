Moody's downgrades China's realty sector

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
China's struggling property sector received a major setback on Thursday, as credit rating agency Moody's downgraded its outlook for the sector from stable to negative. Moody's said that weaker growth is impacting homebuyers' spending. It noted that credit stress at country garden, one of China's biggest property developers, has led to homebuyers avoiding risks.

