Minneapolis to pay $27 mln to settle George Floyd's family civil lawsuit over deadly arrest

Mar 13, 2021, 09.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The city of Minneapolis on Friday (March 12) agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
Read in App