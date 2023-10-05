Mexico's Sheinbaum leads 2024 Presidential race, shows poll

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
An opinion survey released on Wednesday indicated that Claudia Sheinbaum, the socialist party's presidential candidate in Mexico and a close ally of the sitting president, is now predicted to win the 2024 election with ease. According to a study conducted by the polling company Buendia & Marquez and the daily El Universal, Sheinbaum, the candidate for the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), which was formed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, received 50% of the vote in a race with four other strong candidates.

