/Meta's new terms face legal challenge: Brazil court blocks Meta AI data use

A Brazilian court has temporarily restricted Meta from using journalistic material to train its artificial intelligence systems, following concerns raised by local media organisations. The legal dispute centres on changes to Meta's terms that could permit the company to use news articles, images and videos without obtaining publishers' consent. The court has also warned of a daily penalty of 1 million Brazilian reais if Meta fails to comply with the order. The ruling has brought renewed attention to the growing conflict between technology companies and media publishers over content ownership, copyright protection and the use of online information in developing AI tools.