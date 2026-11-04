/Several European flights disrupted after 'bomb threats'

Several flights across Europe faced major disruptions on November 3, 2026, following multiple bomb threats that prompted heightened security measures at airports. Airlines including Ryanair, Wizz Air, LOT Polish Airlines and SAS were affected, with some flights diverted or escorted by military aircraft as a precaution. Authorities carried out security checks on the affected planes, while passengers experienced delays and temporary travel disruptions. All affected aircraft landed safely, and inspections found no explosives. Investigations into the threats are ongoing.