/Will Trump with a minority be out of control?

With voting in the U.S. underway, President Donald Trump had already set the stage for a potential defeat in the midterms. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump rambled about the reflecting pool in his last speech before midterms. He lowered the Republicans expectations by saying that sitting presidents rarely win midterm elections, adding that his party had made a “very strong shot”. Taking a potshot at the president, Democrat and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton predicted and I quote, "If we are successful in winning both the House and the Senate, which I hope we will be, then I think he’s going to get even more out of control because I think he’s going to feel cornered. I think he’s going to feel angry."