/10 countries, 1 cyberattack: Europe & US supermarkets go dark | AI? North Korea? Who did it?

A chilling new wave of cyber sabotage is spreading. After mysterious freezer failures at US military bases that the Pentagon is probing as a suspected cyberattack, ten European countries from Sweden to Belgium have now been hit by a similar hacking attack on supermarkets. Supermarkets have reported problems in Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany and Sweden, and the significant increase in freezer temperatures has forced retailers to discard food. This came after a similar attack in France. No one has claimed responsibility and no ransom was demanded. European authorities fear a hybrid threat to critical infrastructure. Is this a test run to paralyse the West and a trailer for a bigger war?