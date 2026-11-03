/US-Iran war: America's desperate attack on Iran on eve of midterm polls

Published: Nov 03, 2026, 22:14 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2026, 22:14 IST
The United States has carried out fresh strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, just hours before the crucial 2026 US midterm elections. US officials have described the operation as a limited defensive strike, targeting Iranian forces allegedly using surface-to-air missiles against American assets. The timing has raised questions about Washington's military strategy, especially after President Donald Trump had indicated that the US would not launch fresh attacks before the midterm polls.