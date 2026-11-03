/Israel elections: Would Israelis be forced to the ballot box once again?

Israel is facing another political deadlock after the October 27 elections failed to produce a clear governing majority. With Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc holding 53 seats and the opposition parties struggling to bridge their differences, the possibility of another election remains on the table. Opposition leaders have backed Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, but disagreements over support from Arab parties could complicate the process. Will Israel manage to form a coalition, or will voters be forced back to the ballot box?